Lisa O’Rourke nominated for RTE Sports Award

World Championship gold medal winner Lisa O’Rourke has been nominated for RTE Sport’s Young Sportsperson of the Year Award.

The Olympic Galway BC fighter has been put on a short list alongside four other emerging talents that saw their ‘careers reach new heights in 2022’.

The Castlerea star, a sister of two time European Championship medal winner, Aoife O’Rourke,will now battle it out with Rhasidat Adeleke, James Culhane, Eve McMahon and Israel Olatunde for the gong.

The reigning World Champion will find out if her hand is to be raised when the winner is announced live on RTÉ One on Saturday night, 17 December.

O’Rourke had a sensational 2022, the Roscommon Inter county footballer stormed to European Under-22 success before proving herself the best light middleweight in the world by winning gold in Istanbul.

Confirming O’Rourke’s nomination RTE said:

“Castlerea native O’Rourke secured a gold medal at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, only 30 minutes after team-mate Amy Broadhurst had claimed her gold. The light middleweight boxer joined Katie Taylor, Kellie Harrington and Michael Conlan in an elite club of five amateur World Champions from Ireland.”