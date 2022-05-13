Lisa O’Rourke moves to within one win of a medal with Birthday win

Team Ireland’s Lisa O’Rourke celebrated her 20th birthday in style, with a stylish and decisive win at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.

The Olympic BC, Galway, boxer contested against Maria Hernandez Moronta in her second bout of the tournament. The judges scores for the boxer in blue: 27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30 and 28:29.

The reigning European U22 70kg champion will face Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in the Quarter Finals on Monday, in the afternoon session. The Armenian fighter was a silver medalist in the 2019 European U22s, where she competed at 64kg.

One Irish boxer competes on Saturday where, for the second day, competition is confined to an evening session, only.

Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh meets Ukraine’s Valeriia Yeroshenko in Ring A’s bout 6.

Prize money is up for grab for podium finishes at this year’s tournament:

Medal Prize Money Gold USD 100,000 Silver USD 50,000 Bronze USD 25,000 Bronze USD 25,000

In order to be entitled to receive the Prize Money, the IBA says the” Boxer must win at least one bout at the Competition and reach place from 1st to 3rd (gold to bronze medal)”.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.