Lisa O’Rourke moves to within one win of a medal with Birthday win
Team Ireland’s Lisa O’Rourke celebrated her 20th birthday in style, with a stylish and decisive win at the Women’s World Championships in Istanbul, Turkey.
The Olympic BC, Galway, boxer contested against Maria Hernandez Moronta in her second bout of the tournament. The judges scores for the boxer in blue: 27:30, 27:30, 28:29, 27:30 and 28:29.
The reigning European U22 70kg champion will face Armenia’s Ani Hovsepyan in the Quarter Finals on Monday, in the afternoon session. The Armenian fighter was a silver medalist in the 2019 European U22s, where she competed at 64kg.
One Irish boxer competes on Saturday where, for the second day, competition is confined to an evening session, only.
Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh meets Ukraine’s Valeriia Yeroshenko in Ring A’s bout 6.
Prize money is up for grab for podium finishes at this year’s tournament:
|Medal
|Prize Money
|Gold
|USD 100,000
|Silver
|USD 50,000
|Bronze
|USD 25,000
|Bronze
|USD 25,000
In order to be entitled to receive the Prize Money, the IBA says the” Boxer must win at least one bout at the Competition and reach place from 1st to 3rd (gold to bronze medal)”.
Team Ireland Squad
48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo
50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast
52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast
54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin
57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast
63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor
66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow
70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway
75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway
Coaches:
Zauri Antia
John Conlan
Eoin Pluck
Noel Burke
Competition Venue:
Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey
Competition Dates:
May 6th to 21st.