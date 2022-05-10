Lisa O’Rourke gets Ireland off to World Championship winning start

Team Ireland’s Lisa O’Rourke got her Women’s World Championship off to a winning start with a unanimous decision win on Day One.

70kg Olympic, Galway boxer contested out of the blue corner when she met Mbabi Brigitte of the Democratic Republic of Congo. Lisa’s performance was assured, confident and she dominated every round. She next meets Dominican Repubic’s Maria Hernandez Moronta in Friday’s evening session.

One Team Ireland boxers is in action on Day Two. 48kg Shannon Sweeney is between the ropes in the evening session meeting Florencia Aldana Lopez of Argentina

Tokyo Olympian, 57kg Michaela Walsh, has a by and will meet USA’s Amelia Moore in the Women’s Featherweight Round of 32 in Wednesday’s afternoon session. 54kg Niamh Fay also as a by, and meet Modestine Munga Zalia of the Democratic Republic of Congo in Thursday’s afternoon session, in the bantamweight Round of 32.

At 50kg, Caitlin Fryers will make her tournament debut on Thursday, in the afternoon session, against South Africa’s Thandolwethu T. Mathiba. Carly McNaul, contesting at 52kg, will open her Women’s World Championship account in Wednesday’s evening session, against Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana.

48kg Shannon Sweeney is between the ropes on Tuesday’s evening session, meeting Florencia Aldana Lopez of Argentina. Kaci Rock, 66kg, also has to wait until Thursday’s evening session to begin her campaign – she boxes Austeja Auciute of Lithuania in the evening session.

Aoife O’Rourke opens her account on Wednesday in the afternoon session against Naomi Melissa Graham of the USA. Amy Broadhurst, competing at 63kg, will now take on on Croatia’s Sara Beram on Wednesday.

Team Ireland Squad

48kg Shannon Sweeney, St.Anne’ BCs, Mayo

50kg Caitlin Fryers, Immaculata BC, Belfast

52kg Carly McNaul, Ormeau Road BC, Belfast

54kg Niamh Fay, Phoenix of Ballyboughal, Dublin

57kg: Michaela Walsh: Emerald BC, Belfast

63kg Amy Broadhurst: St.Bronagh’s ABC, Rostrevor

66kg Kaci Rock, Enniskerry BC, Wicklow

70kg Lisa O’Rourke, Olympic BC, Galway

75kg Aoife O’Rourke: Olympic BC, Galway

Coaches:

Zauri Antia

John Conlan

Eoin Pluck

Noel Burke

Competition Venue:

Sinan Erdem Dome in Istanbul, Turkey

Competition Dates:

May 6th to 21st.