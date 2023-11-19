Like Father Like Son – There’s a new Mullingar Shuffler in Town

There is a new Mullingar Shuffler in town.

The son of one of Ireland’s most decorated amateurs, John Joe Nevin was celebrating boxing success early last week.

The young Nevin claimed gold in the Louth Championships much to the delight of his father.

The emerging talent has some way to go before he emulates his Dad’s sensational amateur success but ‘The Mullingar Shuffler’ has backed him to ‘top’ his Olympic, World and European Championships success.

Speaking online Nevin said: “I’m so proud of this young man. [He] has a big big future in the sport can’t wait to see him go on and top his old man’s boxing record.”

The young prospect isn’t the only son of an Irish amateur legend to enjoy success this year.

Joe Ward Jr enjoyed success at a venue his father never lost at, the National Stadium, winning his first Irish title after three impressive wins over the Easter holidays. Ward claimed the 43kg National Boy 1 title in April.

Ward snr made his professional Irish debut in Letterkenny last night, defeating Prince Oko Nartey on the Rumble in the Hill card.

Nevin hasn’t been seen in the pro arena since he defeated Freddy Fonseca in 2019. He hasn’t officially retired as of yet and a number comeback fall through.