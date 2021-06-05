Lightning to strike again – Christina McMahon makes a surprise return to the ring tonight

Christina McMahon [7(2)-2(0)] makes an surprise return to the ring in Luxembuorg today.

The Monaghan native fights for the first time in five years on a card that also plays host to Francy Luzoho’s first bout in two years.

‘Lightning’ never formally announced her retirement but being absent for so long prompted many to assume a day had been called.

The 46-year-old hasn’t been seen in the ring since she controversially lost to Zulina Munoz for the WBC super flyweight title in Mexico back in March of 2016 and although she had been training and sparring most assumed her pro career was over.

However, it appears the popular operator is back to give it one more go, starting with a return fight in Luxembourg today [Saturday June 5th].

It’s believed McMahon will take on Hungarian opposition on a card that a host of Irish fighters pulled out of. The Frick McMahon-trained fighter will face a late replacement over four rounds.

McMahon has been training of late and there was talk of a comeback, indeed there was talk of a return on this card.

However, that all quietened when it emerged a number of Irish boxers had been advised to withdraw by the Boxing Union of Ireland.

Regardless, an interim world title winner who competed in an era when the female side of the sport wasn’t getting the kind of spotlight it does now, is set for a return and another go in a better climate.