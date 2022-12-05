Lifetime Achievement Award for Ollie O’Neill

The IABA’s Officer Board has bestowed a Lifetime Achievement Award on Ollie O’Neill.

The award was made in recognition of the Kilkenny man, and Paulstown BC Head Coach’s contribution to boxing over many decades.

The award was bestowed on the occaision of 50th anniversary celebrations for Paulstown Boxing Club, which first opened its doors in 1972; the club, fittingly, held a show to mark the occaision.

One of the attendees, Cllr. Denis Hayes, said in a statement on Facebook “It was a great pleasure to be at the 50 years celebration of Paulstown Boxing Club last night. I remember 30 years ago Ollie organising bouts for myself and fellow local man Jimmy Dunne. You don’t feel the years going by, but I have to say Ollie along with his team has done a great job in keeping the boxing club going. Communities need people like this to keep them alive.”

O’Neill, of his award said in a statement on Facebook “Big thanks to the IABA for the lifetime in boxing award at our 50 anniversary celebration last I was absolutely stunned”

Courtesy of IABA