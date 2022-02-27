‘Liar Liar’ – Conlan brothers troll Wood coach Ben Davidson over Josh Taylor claims

The Conlan brothers believe accusations made by them, that Ben Davidson can be economical with the truth, were proven right last night.

Both Jamie and Michael accused the controversial coach of having no faith in his own fighter at a feisty press conference to officially confirm WBA ‘regular’ champion Leigh Wood [25(15)-2] would defend his title against mandatory challenger Michael Conlan [16(8)-0] in Nottingham on March 12.

Earlier in the year, the brothers claimed the British coach lacked belief in the champion, suggesting the young trainer backed Reece Mould to beat Wood when they meet for the British featherweight title in early 2021.

“You didn’t believe he’d win the Reece Mould fight. You don’t believe in your fighter. You believe in his power but you don’t believe in him as a fighter,” Micheal Conlan said.

Jamie Conlan added: “You told people in Sky Reece Mould was going to win. You told Sky Leigh wouldn’t be able to adapt to his style.”

When Davidson denied the accusation and defended himself, the boxing steeped brothers labeled him a liar with Jamie Conlan saying: ‘everything you say from here on in, is a lie’.

Speaking on Twitter on Sunday, they argue they were right to suggest as much after Davidson’s comments with regards to Josh Taylor’s controversial win over Jack Catterall.

When pushed on why he told Scot, Taylor he needed a knockout in the last round of his undisputed light welterweight title defence against Catterall if he believed, as stated after, the champion had done enough to win, Davidson expalined :“It was obviously a close fight. I purposely told Josh he needed a stoppage in the last round – not that I believed it, but I thought the fight was close [and he] maybe needed that round.”

The comments have raised eyebrows across the boxing community with many suggesting Davidson isn’t being economical with the truth – the Conlan brothers among them.

Oh no, Benjamin 🤦‍♂️



As previously stated, EVERYTHING you say from here on in, is a lie. https://t.co/7FjupG1j1e pic.twitter.com/zCaPWnmWfB — Conlan Boxing (@ConlanBoxing) February 27, 2022