Liam Gaynor set to Accpet ‘Big Fight’ Offer

Liam Gaynor [8-1] assures he is fast closing in on a first career title fight.

Indeed, the Dublin prospect says he will have title options once he defeats Viktor Vezhlivtsev [1-16-0] at the Bolton Whites Hotel tomorrow night.

‘The Kilnamanagh Kid’ looked to have earned a shot at an area title at the very least with a career-best win over a forewarned and well-prepared Johnny Phillips earlier this year, so there was initial disappointment when the Russian was confirmed as his next foe.

It’s not that Vezhlivtsev hasn’t the capabilities to give Gaynor rounds, more so fight fans wanted to see the Bolton based Dub get his shot.

However, he assures a big fight is pending and will happen next.

“We’ve had some offers for big fights that will be taken up after this fight,” Gaynor tells Irish-boxing.com. “I’m looking forward to holding a belt by the end of it.”

Interestingly enough it was Team Gaynor who pressed pause on the big fight pursuit. Having learned a lot from the toughest test of his career last time out the 24-year-old felt it may be beneficial to put his new learnings into practice before stepping up.

“I feel like I took a lot out of my last fight that I need to work on and instead of jumping straight back into a title fight I want to work on some things that I’ve learned and I’m happy to do so and keep myself busy rather then waiting around for something bigger to come.”

Reflecting further on his last fight he added: “I definitely enjoyed my last performance. It was a good fight that brought me in and out of the deep end. I had to adapt which was good. It was also an entertaining fight to watch for the fans. It was definitely my toughest test to date and felt I won comfortable but the judges thought otherwise but that’s the game we’re in.”