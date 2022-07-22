Liam Gaynor Predicts 2022 Title Success

Liam Gaynor [9-1] is confident he will have a title around his waist by year’s end.

The Tallaght fighter is adamant the time is now right and champion status awaits.

Speaking before he registered a ninth career win in Bolton last weekend, Gaynor revealed he had turned down some step-up TV offers and title opportunities as he wanted another learning bout.

Having successfully navigated six rounds against a durable Russian on Saturday he is now confident he has enough experience banked and is ready to cash in.

The Bolton based prospect may still avoid the kind of late notice calls the more desperate have to take but is hunting down domestic titles.

“I will certainly be stepping up now. I know I’m ready for titles and I believe I will have one come the end of the year whether it’s Celtic, Irish, or even Central Area.”

Semi opening up on the ‘big fight’ offers he had mentioned previously he adds: “We were offered some decent tv shows last minute but it was not enough time to prepare to make a big upset.”

Gaynor was speaking just days after shutting out the tough Viktor Vezhlivtsev on VIP Promotions Show at the Bolton Whites Hotel.

Reflecting on the fight he said: “I’m delighted with my performance. We practiced everything I’ve learned in the gym over the last few months and game plan went smoothly. I couldn’t have asked for more. It would have been nice to get the stoppage but he is a tough Russian, what else can I say, he took the punishment,” he adds before revealing he has new things to work on moving forward.

“There are always things to take from your fights and to improve on and I’ll be certainly focussing on them while waiting for the next fight date.”