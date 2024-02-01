‘I’ll fight anyone,’ thats Lewis Crocker’s emphatic response to opponent talk.

The Belfast welterweight’s name has been mentioned continuously along side that of Paddy Donovan’s over the last two weeks.

Debate has raged as to whether the mouthwatering all Irish clash should be made next or let simmer to an appetizing boil.

Matchroom are pushing for it to happen next with both fighter’s preferring to play a waiting game.

Both Irish welters have also been keen to point out they have no issue taking it as soon as possible, pointing out their wait policy is purely a business one.

In a bid to hammer home that point ‘The Croc’, who defeated Jose Felix Jr in style at the Ulster Hall last Saturday, took to social media to put his cards on the table.

I don’t say much when it comes to social media but I see a lot of talk of who I’ll fight next ..



I will fight ANYONE — Lewis Crocker (@lewiscrocker1) February 1, 2024

Speaking after his win on Saturday, he revealed his reasoning for wanting to wait. The 27-year-old feels if let build it could grow into a massive fight rather than the big fight it is now – and he believes ‘The Real Deal’ is of a similar thinking.

“It’s a 50-50 fight,” Crocker said backstage at the Ulster Hall.

“I can see ways Paddy can win and ways I can win. We’re both very confident in ourselves.

“It’s an SSE Arena fight. Paddy is 13-0 now but I think you can build it up another two fights (down the line) to make it exceptional.

“I hate talking like that as if I wouldn’t fight him. I’d fight him next no problem and he would fight me, but you could really do this well and build it up so it becomes even bigger, but we’ll see.”