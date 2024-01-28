Lewis Crocker made a passionate defence of his professionalism after being criticised for ‘missing weight’ for his fight with Jose Felix Jr.

‘The Croc’ fought and stopped the tough Mexican on the top of the Danger Zone card at the Ulster Hall on Saturday. He did so after coming in 3lb over the welterweight limit the day previous.

That tipping of the scales at 150lbs drew criticism from some quarters, with people asking how the welterweight could come in over the limit when presented with such a chance to impress.

The criticism stung the 27-year-old and speaking after his eye-catching career-launching knockout win, he was keen to hit back.

The fighter, who now looks set to be the next Belfast name to top an SSE Arena bill, wants it known he didn’t miss weight, he will campaign at 147lbs and that he brings a professional approach to boxing.

“I want people to know the weight is not an issue and I’m not unprofessional,” Crocker said after his knockout win.

“I wasn’t in the gym when I got the call for this fight. My hands were sore after punching Tyrone McKenna for 10 rounds and they said weight wouldn’t be an issue.

“They asked if I could do I54lbs I said yes, then it was 152lb, then it was ‘can you do 150lbs’, ‘ok I can do 150lb’. I agreed to everything asked. It just kept changing and changing and changing and then once the Mexicans began to kick off I was like ‘right ‘I’ll do 147lbs’,” he explains pointing to moving parameters throughout camp.

With no set weight to make and due to the short change around between fights – Crocker fought as recent as December 2 before Saturday – he was over the limit for the British Boxing Board of Controls check weight.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Jose Felix, WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. The fighters after their contest.

Not reaching the check weight limit triggered the BBBofC’s safety protocols and they ordered Crocker not to come in under 150lbs.

“I got in fight week, did the check weight and the British Boxing Board of Control told me I can’t come in under 150lbs. So it wasn’t my fault. I’m not unprofesional. I agreed to everything. I’m a professional fighter and a 147lbs fighter.

“Anything that was asked of me for this fight I did. I hate the way people are saying I missed weight, I didn’t miss weight I came at the weight I was told, they knew about this the whole time. I jumped over backwards doing what I was asked to do for this fight. I am a 147lbs fighter and I’m not professional.”