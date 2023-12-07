Lewis Crocker makes Eddie Hearn a proposal

Lewis Crocker believes he can be Belfast’s boxings next big frontman and has called for Eddie Hearn to help him shoot for the stars.

The Belfast welterweight enjoyed a breakout win over Tyrone McKenna on the Conlan – Gill card last weekend.

The Billy Nelson-trained contender caught the eye with a power-punching display in the most eagerly anticipated all Belfast clash since the 1980s.

It was a performance that prompted Matchroom boss Eddie Hearn to compare Crocker to Gennady Golovkin when speaking to Irish-boxing.com and admit the Belfast talent would be ‘fun’ to work with.

Speaking after the win, Conlan Boxing’s Crocker revealed he was promotionally free, called for Hearn to get behind him and promised big things if he was given the support.

“I showed I bring the fans. I showed I’m entertaining. Belfast needs a superstar rising and I’m the guy to do it. I’m promotionally free I don’t know what more I have to do,” he told IFL TV after.

“Eddie Hearn get the checkbook out, sign men up. I know Eddie can bring big nights back here to Belfast and I want to be a part of that. I believe I can be the man to lead it as well.”

Crocker was speaking after out pointing ‘The Mighty Celt’ in an eagerly anticipated DAZN broadcast bout. Fight week saw some tension creep in between them but ‘The Croc’, who was a guest on McKenna and Tommy McCarthy’s Whiskey and White podcast this week says there never was bad blood between them.

Belfast, UK – December 2: Tyrone McKenna v Lewis Crocker, WBA Continental Europe Welterweight Title 2 December 2023 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

“There was no real beef. I said to him after it was a pleasure to share the ring with him. There was never any real beef it was just business because it was a big pride thing. It takes two to tango and we put on a good show for Belfast,” he adds before reflecting on the occassion.

“When I was in the ring I was like, ‘this is what its all about’. This is what the sport is all about, these are the nights you dream of. It was phenomenal, the greatest night of my life.”