‘Let’s see if I can out Mexican the Mexican’ – Tyrone McKenna ready for Feile WAR

Feile fight night 2021 is proving to be a plot twist event.

With more changes to the initially announced lineup, new opponents were confirmed for the Pete Taylor trained duo Tyrone McKenna [21(6)-2(0)-1]and Sean McComb.

‘The Mighty Celt’ will now face Jose Felix Jr [39(30)-4(2)-1] for the WBO intercontinental ranking tile on August 6 and the undercard of Michael Conlan and TJ Doheny’s eagerly anticipated All Irish world level clash.

‘Josesito’ comes to the ring with 30 knockouts to his name and a record that suggests he is a come forward and aggressive puncher, the kind you look to outbox from range, particularly if you have a significant height advantage.

However, the fight-loving southpaw made a WAR promise to himself post his defeat to old rival Ohara Davies and it appears he is going to stick to it.

Self-proclaimed ‘WAR’ McKenna is ready to go at it with a fighter he points out has more KOs than he has had fights.

‘”He is a tough man with more KOs than I have fights, which brings massive excitement to the fight,” McKenna tells Irish-boxing.com before revealing he is ready to unleash the beast on the Mexican fighter on his home turf.

“I said previously I will be going out for war from here on out, so let’s see can I out Mexican the Mexican.”

McKenna was initially set to fight the ‘Kazakh Kid’ Zhankosh Turarov ( 24-0). This is the second time Turarov has pulled out of a fight against the Belfast fighter, earlier this year the pair were meant to fight in Dubai and on fight day it was called off due to Turarov contracting covid.

McKenna has previously expressed his disappointment in the fighter, stating that he believed Turarov didn’t care about safety, well-being or the fight compared to McKenna who spent 11 long weeks in training camp in Dublin to prepare for a clash on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s attempt to become a three-weight world champion.

‘‘I was taking precautions I’d been away from my kids for 11 weeks, and he is out there not caring going to parties and stuff.

“To wake up in the morning after fight, to be told it’s canceled it’s Deflating – to go through 11 weeks or camp, dieting, training and have to come home to Ireland with no belt- you would almost rather lose”.

It comes as no surprise to McKenna that Zhankosh Turarov dropped out, he admits he knew for some time now and always expected it.

“Well it comes as no surprise he pulled out, I think he wants to say he’s a boxer rather than actually fight.

“This is the second time he has f*cked me over, so he won’t be getting another chance.”