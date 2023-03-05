‘Let’s Make It Happen’ – Hearn responds positively to Katie Taylor pressure

Eddie Hearn is ready to grant Katie Taylor’s wish and bring her home on May 20.

The Matchroom promoter says he is trying to make a fight between the undisputed lightweight champion and undisputed light welterweight champion Chantelle Cameron after being put under pressure by the Irish Icon.

Hearn had suggested May 20 and a fight in the 3Arena were unlikely after Amanda Serrano pulled out of a proposed rematch injured.

Taylor’s promoter wanted to move the Serrano repeat back to June or July and scrap May plans, a move it’s understood Taylor wasn’t happy with.

Indeed, eager to get into the ring at home, the Bray fighter made a rare public move, calling for Hearn to go ahead with May 20 and calling out Cameron.

‘Let’s get it done Eddie Hearn, this homecoming has waited long enough!,’ Taylor posted on Instagram. ‘3 Arena, “Dublin is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th.”

Cameron has since said she is in and Hearn suggests he is back on board with a May 20 drive.

Speaking this weekend, the Essex fight maker, said that he hoped to deliver Taylor the fight for May, talks have opened up between both fighters’ teams as well as broadcaster DAZN to show what will be a huge Ireland v England fight.

“Katie will fight anyone. I guess the only fighter there has ever been a question mark over whether she would fight her or not is Chantelle Cameron.

“But behind the scenes, I know Taylor has always been up for that,” Hearn said

“Once Chantelle got in a position for that to be a mega fight, that’s the fight. Amanda Serrano is injured and not ready and I don’t think Katie wants to wait for that fight which could now be August or September. She wants the homecoming fight, let’s make it happen.”

He added: “Now we are in talks with DAZN to see if we can make it happen. Both sides have agreed, they haven’t agreed on the money yet but that is something we hope we will be able to overcome but I think there is a very good chance you see that fight on May 20.”