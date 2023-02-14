‘Let’s Light Up Manchester’ – Aaron McKenna secures Sky Sports step up

Aaron McKenna [15(8)-0] has secured the kind of note-worthy fight he has been craving.

‘The Silencer’ will look to use Macaulay McGowan [17(3)-03-1] to make some serious noise next month.

The Monaghan native has signed to fight the Manchester fighter and does so in the Manc’s hometown on March 25.

The fight will be broadcast on Sky Sports as part of the Lawerence Okolie versus David Light world title fight and continues the Hennessey fighter’s link with Boxxer, who promoted his last fight.

McGowan looks like the perfect foil for the World Youth title winner, he is certainly a step up and is the kind of character that will bring the kind of spotlight the former Golden Boy fighter can benefit from to the fight.

McGowan has three defeats on his slate but those came against the kind of company McKenna has yet to share the ring with – former pound-for-pound star Sergio Martinez, Craig O’Brien defeater Kieron Conway and former standout amateur Tursynbay Kulakhmet.

In that regard, it’s a step up but one the Smithsborough man will rejoice in taking.