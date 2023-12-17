‘Let’s just say there were tears’ – Hyland Brothers reunited with their Irish titles

The Hyland brothers were reunited with their Irish titles thanks to the kind of thoughtful gesture only a mother could dream up.

The boxing siblings got an early Christmas present over the weekend as their mother presented them with three green straps.

The brothers all won the prestigious belt over a decade ago – eldest brother Eddie won his in a classic with Kevin O’Hara in 2008, Patrick defeated European medal winner Paul Griffin to his title on the same night, while former EU Champion Paulie claimed his green strap in 2008 by beating Marc Callaghan.

However, when their father coach, manager and promoter, Paddy Hyland passed away eight years ago the brothers buried their titles with him.

A beautiful gesture and ‘the right thing to do’. However, it was an act that left their trophy cabinets void of the most important title each won in their pro careers.

Their mother Dinah made sure that won’t be the case anymore as she got three titles and presented them to the brothers.

“An emotional night for myself and two brothers. The last time we held our Irish titles was 8 years ago,” eldest brother Eddie Hyland said online.

An emotional night for myself & two brothers. The last time we held our Irish titles was 8 years ago. When our dad died we buried them with him because it was the right thing to do. Thanks mam for this lovely present we love you 😘#BrothersOfDestruction #TeamHyland#GoldenCobra pic.twitter.com/Il4Fb72Kgz — Edward Hyland (@EdwardHyland81) December 17, 2023

“When our dad died we buried them with him because it was the right thing to do. Tonight our mam Dinah with the help of Derek Rice surprised us with 3 Irish titles as Christmas presents lets just say there was some tears,”