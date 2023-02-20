‘Lets Go’ – McCarthy confirms he has agreed to mouthwatering Munster middleweight meeting with McCormack

Craig McCarthy [9(2)-1(1)-1] has told Graham McCormack [8(1)2(1)] -he is ready to fight.

The long-running rivalry will come to a head on April 8th on what has just become a more intriguing Ring King’s Waterford card.

The Munster middles have been linked over the years and post-McCormack’s BUI Celtic title win over Dominic Donegan looked on course to fight for the Irish title.

However, McCarthy was recovering from a bad leg break during that period, and by the time he announced his return the Limerick native had lost his BUI Celtic title to Fearghus Quinn.

Still, with Ring Kings running a show in Waterford the Waterford and Limerick fighter names were been dropped beside each other once again.

Indeed, ‘G Train’ and Built2Last were both confirmed for the WIT hosted Homecoming card but not as opponents.

McCormack called for the fight but McCarthy, who suffered a horrific leg break in the ring early last year, wanted to see how his injury fared when he made his comeback on Saturday, before committing to an all-Irish meeting.

It appears the leg held up fine in a shut-out points win over Seamus Devlin, as he today confirmed the mouthwatering match-up for Ring King’s second ever fight card.

Speaking online McCarthy said: “As I stated before I wasn’t looking past my return fight in Scotland at the weekend. A year on from a horrific injury that would have finished most, I returned and felt better than ever.

“There’s been a man calling my name for a number of weeks now and TRUST me I don’t duck no one in this game. G-Train April 8th SETU ARENA let’s go.”

The fight doubles the number of all Irish bouts on the bill with an equally anticipated Dylan Moran versus Declan Geraghty Irish title fight topping the card.

Tommy Hyde, Kate Radomska and Paul Ryan also appear.