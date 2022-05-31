‘Let’s Get It’ – Eddie Hearn wants to make Caoimhin Agyarko – Spike O’Sullivan

Eddie Hearn wants to make an all Irish light-middleweight fight between Caomhim Agyarko [11(7)-0] and Spike O’Sullivan [31(21)-5(4)].

The Matchroom promoter has been quite vocal about wanting a step up challenge for the Belfast fighter of late.

Luke Keeler and Jason Quigley were the names most often dropped when discussing a possible December Belfast show but now the DAZN-aligned fight maker wants to put ‘Black Thunder’ in with another Irish name, Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan.

Speaking during an Instagram live Hearn revealed: ‘I want Spike O’Sullivan, he put up a great fight at the weekend against [Erislandy Lara]. Caoimhin Agyarko against Slike O’Sullivan, let’s get it!”

It’s a match-up Agyarko recently said he would be interested in, indeed it’s one he suggested would be ideal for the undercard of the rumoured Katie Taylor homecoming.

Speaking to Seconds Out Agyarko, who is due to announce seperate fight news very soon, said: “I’d like to fight Spike O’Sullivan in Croke Park if the Katie fight happens. Everyone always says about the domestic scene. I’m an Irish fighter domestically Irish speaks to me. Luke Keeler, Jason Quigley, Spike O’Sullivan speak to me.”

Hearn didn’t make any reference to Croke Park or a Taylor homecoming but the fact he is looking at an all-Irish fight for the Holy Trinity graduate will be taken as a positive in that regard by some Irish fight followers.

O’Sullivan won’t be thinking about his next move just yet considering he challenged Lara for the WBA ‘regular’ world title as recent as Saturday.

However, before the weekend’s fight and when pushed on a possible Agyarko meeting he told Irish-boxing.com that he would like a return to light middle later in the year.