‘Let’s Get It Done’ – Katie Taylor tells Eddie Hearn she wants to fight in Ireland on May 20

Katie Taylor has told Eddie Hearn she wants to fight in Ireland on May 20.

In a very out-of-character move, the Irish sporting superstar took to social media and called for him to get the homecoming ‘done’ amid fears Matchroom and DAZN wanted to delay.

News Amanda Serrano wouldn’t be fit to rematch the ‘greatest female fight of all time’ in time for May 20 had raised homecoming concerns yesterday.

Those concerns were proved correct as promoter Hearn yesterday revealed plans to go to Dublin with the Irish sporting legend are on hold – and a visit to the 3Arena in early summer is no longer the intention.

It was initially believed that a rematch with the seven-weight world champion would be pushed back to September – where Croke Park would be revisited – and an alternative opponent would be found for May.

However, Hearn now wants to give Serrano time to heal from the ‘few niggles’ she picked up during her undisputed featherweight victory at Madison Square Garden and is willing to wait until July for her to recover.

Taylor isn’t on board with that plan, wants to come home in May regardless, and let the Matchroom promoter know as much.

Speaking online Taylor said: Let’s get it done Eddie Hearn , this homecoming has waited long enough! The 3Arena is available so let’s give Ireland a night to remember on May 20th. Let’s go, Chantelle Cameron, happy to move up in weight for the opportunity to become a two-weight Undisputed champ.”

Undisputed light welterweight champion Cameron has been very vocal about her desire to fight Taylor and would be more than willing. However, it remains to be seen how Hearn responds, he already has a fight between Leigh Wood and Josh Warrington lined up to replace Taylor-Serrano 2 on the DAZN schedule.

It’s understood Taylor was upset with Croke Park falling through and then talk a May homecoming was off the cards completely. Her public call for the fight night to go ahead shows how keen she is to fight in Ireland for the first time as a pro.