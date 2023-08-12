‘Lets get a Fight Sorted’ Anthony Cacace Calls and Frank Warren to get him a ‘Top Dog’

Anthony Cacace has called on Frank Warren to get him a big fight.

The Belfast fighter is becoming more and more frustrated waiting for a bout of real note.

Cacace believes he has paid his dues and is now primely positioned for a payday at the very least.

“I’ve put it out there that I would happily challenge any of the top dogs, im well ranked and 100% in line for a shot. Im not gonna get on like a bitch or embarrass myself to get these type of fights. Frank Warren let’s get a fight sorted,” he said online.

The mercurial talent has always struggled to get real momentum in his career. The extremely talented fighter was initially chairman of the ‘who needs them club’, a power punching skilled operator without massive promotional backing.

Teaming up with Queensberry looked to change that somewhat and he went on to win the British title. However, securing fights to take him to the next level still proved difficult. An IBO world title win over Michael Magnesi was called the last step to the boxing promised land – yet still ‘The Apache’ cuts a frustrated figure looking for fights.

Most recently he was linked to world champions O’Shaquie Foster and Joe Cordina only for the American to confirm and different opponent and Eddie Hearn has been dropping names that are not Cacace as potential foes for Wales Cordina.