‘Let’s Do It’ – Harley Burke likes the sound of Emmet Brennan MSG Talk

Harley Burke hasn’t heard anything about a possible Emmet Brennan fight but likes the sounds of a possible New York meeting.

The Irish boxing rumour mill has been churning out faint rumour of a possible meeting between the New York raised Galway born super middle and the Dubliner in recent weeks.

It’s been suggested that if Matchroom were to promote a show in Madison Square Garden on St Patrick’s Day, they’d like to make a fight between the pair.

It’s not talk that has traveled Stateside to ‘Heavy Hands’ or his team just yet, although it is a fight Irish boxing’s Tripple H would welcome.

“I have not! Nor has my team,” he tells Irish-boxing.com when asked if he has heard anything about the fight before revealing it would be of interest.

“Definitely. He’s a big name. I’m 8-0. We’d both have a lot to gain from it. That fight belongs on a big stage. I haven’t heard anything [about Madison Square Garden] but I love that idea. An undefeated Irishman vs an undefeated Irish American. Seems like a good fit to me. Let’s do it.”

If a fight between the Yonkers resident and the Olympian were to be made, the Star Promotions man is certain it would deliver in terms of excitement and is equally as confident he would emerge victorious.

“I know one thing it wouldn’t lack excitement. I respect how he fights. He brings it. A challenge like that will bring the best out of me. I’m confident I’d get my hand raised.”

Outside of a potential Brennan fight the 28-year-old, who recently visited Ireland, is hoping for an active 2024 in which he hopes to the make the most of his Star Boxing link.

“All I want is a busy year in 2024,” he says.

“I’ve fought once a year the last 3 years. I’m a different guy when in camp versus not in camp. I need the competition. Star Boxing has a few dates secured out in Long Island at the Paramount. Hopefully, I can get the ball rolling there,” he continues before discussing his time in Ireland.

“I had a great time in Ireland, was my first time there since the pandemic, great to be back. I got some great sparring at Packie Collins gym with Daniel Sullivan- a great fighter and solid dude.”