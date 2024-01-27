Lewis Crocker dealt with the ‘dangerman’ on top of the Danger Zone card in Belfast tonight – and did so in sensational fashion.

In fact, Crocker proved he is the welterweight that should come with a health warning when floored the teak-tough Jose Felix Jr with one of the best left hooks the famous boxing venue that is the Ulster Hall has ever seen.

Felix came to Belfast full of confidence on the back ruining Gary Cully’s coming out party in May and was claiming Belfast as his own during fight week as well as predicting another destructive display.

However, it was made clear Belfast now belongs to Crocker as he proved he produced a lights-out moment to prove he is now ready to become a leading light of the boxing mad city.

Crocker dropped the battling Mexican with a body shot in the fourth and finished the fight with a left hook from the gods in the next session.

It’s a different kind of breakout moment from the victory over Tyrone McKenna but one that could have a bigger impact, certainly a performance and finish that could open doors to the 3Arena.

Felix didn’t look to trade in the first, got up on his toes and looked to shoot his jab, even sending one the way of the referee who got in the way of his dancing.

Crocker showed the Mexican’s power respect with a high guard and stalked menacingly throughout, landing one eye-catching left hook that prompted a telling smile from Felix.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Jose Felix, WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing. Lewis Crocker celebrates his win.

The Belfast fighter continued to play peekaboo in the second, taking tappy shots on the gloves before looking to fire back.

The away fighter did land some nice body shots of his own but for the most part, was happy to avoid a serious engagement.

Crocker ended the round grimacing but only because he was the victim of two low blows, potentially administered deliberately by the Mexican as he was feeling the pressure.

After stalking for the first part of the session, the Belfast man sat down on a big left hook and sank his opponent into the ropes, another followed and the Sinaloa native did well to take it and stay up.

Belfast, UK: Lewis Crocker v Jose Felix, WBO Inter-Continental Welterweight Title. 27 January 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing Lewis Crocker ring walk.

‘The Croc’ began to show sharp teeth smiling and nodding at anything coming back at him until the low blows.

The home fighter’s power and strong following were both on display in the next round.

A beautifully executed shot downstairs dropped Felix Jr and raised the roof. To his credit, Gary Cully and Tyrone McKenna’s former foe got to his feet and finished the round.

By the fifth Conlan Boxing’s Crocker had a strut about him full of confidence as aware a big finish was coming – and it was.

After pressing and pressing waiting for his moment he threw a left hook from the back of the Ulster Hall room and a unique angle finishing the fight in sensational fashion.

Again to his credit Felix Jr somehow managed to get to his feet, but referee Marcus McDonald ruled he had enough and waved the fight off.