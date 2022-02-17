Lesson Learned – Cain Lewis knows ‘what NOT to do’ this weekend

Cain Lewis [1-0-1]is accentuating the positives when it comes to his surprise slip-up last time out.

The new to the game teen was given an early pro lesson in just his second fight and was unable to make it back-to-back wins at the Ulster Hall last year.

Early step-up foe Juan Yin [4-0-2] punished The Meath man’s over-exuberance, dropping him twice in the first round of a four-round scrap.

To his credit the Ballymun BC graduate recovered well, boxed smart, and preserved his 0 by winning the final three rounds to earn a draw, but still it wasn’t the ideal outcome.

However, the Vernon Carroll trained prospect isn’t dwelling on the result and is taking as many positives as he can from the fight.

He points out he learned big and important lessons without suffering defeat, takes pride in the composure he showed to recover and maintain his duck egg and assures he will use the experience to his benefit when he returns to the ring this weekend and beyond.

“Looking back on my last fight, it was a great learning curve for me,” he explains to Irish-boxing.com.

“I slipped up in the first round but came back and boxed well after being put down twice. You can’t rush a fight in the pro game and that’s where I went wrong but once I listened to my corner and settled down the rest of the fight went well,” he adds.

Considering he was twice on the seat on the seat of his pants last time out you’d expect a degree of nerves ahead of this weekend’s clash from Ireland’s youngest pro – but he assures his confidence hasn’t been affected.

In fact, Lewis takes a knowledge is power viewpoint – and now armed with the knowledge of how not to start a fight – he feels more assured heading into the MTK fight card in Bolton

“I think that fight will really stand me. I learned so much from it and can’t wait to get back out Friday. I know where I went wrong and won’t let it happen again, so coming into this fight I’m confident in what I can do and know what not to do.”

Having possibly jumped too soon on the Conlan Boxing card last time out, as expected, the young prospect will look to get back to winning ways against journeyman opposition on Friday.

Simas Volosinas [7(1)-98(8)] will man the away corner and although Lithuanian is by no means a walkover and has proved himself tough over the years, he is less dangerous than undefeated Spanish prospect Yin.

“I’m expecting a good fight,” Lewis says with regard to his opponent.

“I have a tough opponent who’s been in with some top lads, Jon Carroll, Leigh Wood, James Tennyson and lots of other big names, He’s a tough lad and I know what I need to do to get the win. I’m going to put on a good performance and box nice and am really looking forward to it.”