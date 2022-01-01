Leigh Wood claims Michael Conlan’s ‘EGO’ will land him in trouble

Leigh Wood believes Michael Conlan’s ‘ego’ could prove his downfall when the pair fight in the Spring.

The WBA ‘regular’ world champion will put his title on the line against the Belfast favourite at date and venue still to be officially confirmed – but believed to be March 12 and Nottingham.

Wood, who won the title by beating China’s Xu Can last July, is in confident mood going into the mandated clash – and although he is well aware of the former amateur standout’s ability believes he has natural advantages.

He also suggests that size and power can come into play if, as he expects, the Olympic medal winner has moments of bravado and stands to trade when caught.

“He is a good fighter. He is undefeated, but I don’t think he has been tested at featherweight,” Wood told iFL TV.

“He recently jumped to featherweight, but I don’t even think he boxed at featherweight in his last fight.

“I will have a big advantage sizewise and power-wise, but I can’t overlook him. His skill set, World amateur gold, Olympian, medal at the Olympics. He is very good at hitting and not getting hit which is the name of the game.

“But sometimes he has a bit of an ego and likes to get shots back straight away.”

The tactical battle between Conlan’s coach Adam Booth and Wood’s trainer Ben Davidison should prove an interesting side plot. The English fighter claims the homework has already started and ‘mistakes’ have already been highlighted, a lot of them!

“He does make a lot of mistakes which we are analysing in great detail.”

“But it makes for a great fight. These two styles will make a great fight, and hopefully, it is in my home city in Nottingham.”

Rumour has the fight taking place in Wood’s hometown, Nottingham on March 12, after Team Wood blocked Belfast plans.

“We are aiming for March time. It could be in Nottingham, but I’m not sure if it will end up being in a neutral city like Manchester,” Wood added.

“But I really want it to be in Nottingham and I can’t see why it can’t happen. At the end of the day I am champion. If he wants it, come and get it.”