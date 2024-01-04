Legendary coach Teddy Atlas reveals the Irish prospect he is most excited about

Legendary coach and boxing pundit Teddy Atlas says there is an Irish boxing renaissance taking place and believes one fighter more than any is best equipped to paint a masterpiece.

Speaking on his podcast Atlas noted how Irish boxing, led by two-weight undisputed world champion Katie Taylor, is enjoying a resurgence and suggested that things are particularly healthy at the prospect level.

Atlas, who once worked the corner for Barry McGuigan and trained the likes of Michael Moorer and Timothy Bradley, named dropped Callum Walsh but said he had been most impressed with Paddy Donovan.

Speaking about the Andy Lee trained Eddie Hearn promoted Munster man he said: ‘There is a renaissance going on in Ireland with boxing right now. It went away a little bit but there is a resurgence with these fighters like Katie Taylor. There is a bunch of [prospects] Dana White is involved with one, Callum Waslh and they look good.

“I’m going to make a strong statement here, out of all the ones you would put into that group of Irish prospects coming up I think he is the best one. I think he might be the best one at this stage of his career and I want to follow him. There is still a long way to go this is a tough business.”

On my last Podcast I called Paddy Donovan best Irish prospect out there, he made me look smart, dispensing of Danny Ball in 4. 🇮🇪 🥊☘️ #CameronTaylor2 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 25, 2023

Donovan did enjoy a bounce-back year having recovered from a hand injury and re-injected real momentum into his career with stoppage wins over Sam O’Maison and Danny Ball on massive Katie Taylor topped cards. The stylish southpaw also secured a Matchroom contract and moves into 2024 as a world-ranked fighter.

The Boxing Union of Ireland Fighter of the Year is among a host of Irish prospects now primed to have a big 12 months.