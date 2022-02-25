Legend of the Fall – Excited Eric Donovan ready to topple all-time great

Eric Donovan [14(8)-1(1)] says he will have to tame a legend if he is to record a legendary Irish boxing away win in Scotland this Saturday night.

The Kildare fighter has a massive chance to impress on a card with global interest as he trades leather with double Olympic gold medal winner Robeisy Ramirez [8 (4)-1] on the undercard of the Sky Sports broadcast Top Rank and Boxxer promoted Josh Taylor- Jack Catterall card.

It’s a huge opportunity on a huge platform for the 36-year-old European medal winner.

However, it’s also a huge ask! Donovan admits his Cuban opponent is ‘one of the greatest amateurs of all time’ who remains a ‘class act’ in the pros.

“I’m right there in the thick of it against a legend,” the St Michael’s Athy BC graduate tells Irish-boxing.com.

“ Robeisy Ramirez is one of the greatest amateurs of all time.”

It seems a daunting task but it’s one Donovan is relishing. Lilywhite Lightning is looking forward to the challenge and is dead set on enjoying the occasion.

“I’m buzzing. It’s a massive opportunity for me, a great platform, and its gonna’ be some show.

“I’m just relishing this opportunity, Camp’s gone so so well, I feel absolutely wonderful.”

Saturday represents the biggest card and biggest stage the Pascal Collins trained fighter has fought on.

The former amateur of note did fight on Sky before but it was in Eddie Hearn’s Fight Camp and effectively behind closed doors.

It’s a full house rather than an empty back garden this time around and he is determined to enjoy what promises to be a special atmosphere.

“On that night when I walk out in front of 15000 people, I’m gonna be alive, I’m gonna be present and I’m gonna soak it all up.

“The added bonus of this is that it’s gonna be a full house, I was kinda robbed of that during the pandemic over in Fight Camp. I thought I might have blown my opportunity as well that time, but in the back of my mind I said just keep working hard and you just don’t know what will happen.”

Another opportunity did present itself and Donovan is ready to try and take it. As per usual the pundit capable of accurate and detailed predictions doesn’t double job and call his own fights, this time around he says he is opponent focused on being the best he can be – and he hopes that’s enough to cause an upset.

“When I do eventually hang up the gloves I wanna’ look back on my career with pride and say ‘I did that.’

We have a fight. Donovan v Ramirez is going down tomorrow night for 10rds of boxing live on @SkySportsBoxing and ESPN in US. Thanks to everyone back home, family, fans and sponsors for all the love and support. I am humbled and extremely proud! 🙏🇮🇪❤#lightningbaby 🥊⚡ pic.twitter.com/6TzR5y3Pfd — Eric Lilywhite Lightning Donovan (@ericdonovanbox) February 25, 2022

“If you’re a professional fighter and you don’t test yourself, you don’t operate at the elite level, then it’s pretty poor. What have you done with your time? We’re thinking performance, the result is really out of my hands.

“I can’t guarantee the outcome of this fight, but what I can guarantee is that I can give everything that I have.”