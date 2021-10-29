Legacy Date for Cork Teen Cairns

Steven Cairns [1-0] will fight for the second time as a pro in Germany next month.

The Cork teen adds further rebel interest to a November 13 card in Düsseldorf, appearing alongside Vladimir Belujsky and former world title challenger Mike Perez.

The 19-year-old takes on a yet to be confirmed opponent at the Classic Remise, Duesseldorf on a Legacy Sports Management card.

Cairns caught the eye on his debut producing a performance beyond his years to defeat the experienced Rafael Castillo in the Pabellon Campio Llorens, Villarreal early in June.

The Dave Coldwell managed prospect whitewashed the Nicuaguaran over four, winning by a referee scorecard of 40-36 – and just to make sure he stood out he celebrated with some in-ring acrobatics.

Speaking to Irish-boxing.com after than win Cairns made it clear he was keen to entertain.

“I’m here to entertain, so the flip is here to stay,” he said.

The European Schoolboy silver medallist wasn’t as high on that performance as some observers. The new to the scene fighter felt he did ‘okay’ considering he hadn’t punched competitively in quite some time and suggests fans will notice improvements as he progresses.

“I thought it was a decent performance. It was the first time I was in the ring in 18 months, so I thought I done okay. Each fight I have I will get better and better.”

Speaking about his November 13 fight online Cairns said:

“I am delighted to be back in action on the 13th of November on a massive card in Düsseldorf, Germany. My preparation has been amazing and I am looking forward to putting on a show for everyone. I’d like to thank my team and all my sponsors, without them this would not be possible.”