Lee Reeves fights Mexican for NABF title on Cinco De Mayo

Lee Reeves [8(6)-1] fights for a title the likes of Regis Prograis, the great José Luis Castillo, Lamont Peterson, DeMarcus Corley, and Paul Spadafora all used to progress their careers when he returns next.

The Limerick southpaw will challenge for the progressive NABF North American title in Canada on May 5.

The 27-year-old fights a Mexican at the Rebel Night Club, Toronto on Cinco De Mayo.

Standing between Reeves and the strap will be Sebastian Diaz Maldonado [17(13)-4(2)-1] a former WBC Latino champion.

‘El Verdugo’ is certainly the best The Treaty county man has signed to face but the face he has never fought outside Mexico and had his best wins down at super featherweight and lightweight would suggest Reeves goes into the clash as favourite.

The Lee Baxter guided light welter spent 2021 trying to put some distance between himself and a surprise defeat to Arthur Davydenko. Wins over Jonathan Moran, Frankie Vides and MJ Hall saw him do just that and now he looks to kick on to the next level by winning a step-up fight and a title that promises a ranking boost.

The fight also represents Reeves first since teaming up with new coach Dee Walsh.