Latest Irish Title Win ‘Means a Bit More’ for Decorated Yasmin Meredith

Jonny Stapleton

Irish titles are nothing new to Yasmin Meredith but the one she collected in the National Stadium earlier this month is more special than the ones that came before.

It’s not a case of recency bias or the latest is the greatest, more like absence made the heart grow fonder for the now six-time Irish champ.

The Corinthians BC prospect, who celebrated 57kg success on the South Circular Road, missed competitive action during lockdowns and revealed it got to a point where she wondered whether she would ever fight again.

With that in mind, she was delighted to be back trading leather and winning in front of the Irish boxing family- and explained the enforced time out means the Under-18 Irish title holds a special place on a much-decorated mantlepiece.

“After a long long wait, it means a bit more than the last ones,” the extremely articulate European Schoolgirl medal winner told Irish-boxing.com

“I’m just glad to be back.”

Reflecting on the final win she adds: “I stuck to our plan but the girl [Cori Gleeson] was very tough I have to say.”

