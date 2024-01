The votes have come in in their thousands and we are almost at the end of the voting period for the 2023 Irish-Boxing Awards.

Voting in all 10 categories closes at midnight tonight (Saturday January 6th) so, if you haven’t already, have your say for each award.

The winners of each award will be revealed tomorrow afternoon (Sunday January 7th).

Votes are limited to ONE per IP address.

Cast your votes below:

Fighter of the Year

Quiz Maker

Prospect of the Year

Quiz maker



Amateur Boxer of the Year



QuizWiz

Young Amateur of the Year



QuizMaker

Fight of the Year



Quiz maker

Domestic Fight of the Year



QuizMaker Quizzes

Performance of the Year



create a quiz

KO of the Year

QuizMaker Quizzes

Trainer of the Year

QuizWiz

Pro Debut of the Year



QuizMaker Quizzes

Best of luck to all the nominees!