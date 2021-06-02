Larry Fryers to fight under Wayne McCullough on a Top Rank next week

Larry Fryers [11(4)-3(1)] will fight for the first time with Irish fight legend Wayne McCullough in his corner on June 12.

‘Lethal’ teamed up with the ‘Pocket Rocket’ when he traded New York for Las Vegas in April and the pair have been working together since.

The fruits of that labour will be seen in under two weeks time as the Monaghan man fights on a Top Rank card.

Fryers appears on the under card of Shakur Stevenson’s clash with Nabima’s Jeremiah Nakathila at the Virgin Hotel.

Speaking online Fryers confirmed the news saying: “So folks here it is June 12th in the Virgin Hotel on the Shakur Stevenson undercard myself and Wayne McCullough have our first fight together and I can not wait. This is what it’s all about onwards and upwards folks.”

It remains unclear who the southpaw will face on the TV card.

Fryers was handed upset opportunities last year taking on noted prospects, hoping to make a breakthrough in 2020, but failed to derail the likes of Wesley Ferrer and Top Rank’s John Bauza.

The 30-year-old then signed to fight knockout artist Elvis Rodriguez before Covid put paid to that clash and something similar happened when he signed to fight former world champion Rances Barthelemy.

It’s quite possible another similar styled fight against a Top Rank prospect awaits.

Barcelona Olympic medal winner and former world champion had been training Dennis Hogan and Danny Keating of late and manned the corner for Jason Quigley’s Las Vegas win on Saturday night.