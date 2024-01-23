Hall of Fame boxer Laila Ali recently paid to an Irish coach she says was integral to her world title reign.

The American was the biggest name in women’s boxing at the turn of the century and enjoyed an undefeated eight-year career between 1999 to 2007.

The now 46-year-old enjoyed won all of her 24 fights, knocking out 21 opponents and collecting numerous titles along the way.

The daughter of legendary heavyweight world champion Muhammad Ali won the WBC, WIBA, IWBF and IBA female super middleweight titles, and the IWBF light heavyweight titles across a successful career.

A big part of that success was Paddy Fitzpatrick. Ali says the Clare man taught her a lot about boxing and was a ‘valuable member’ of her team.

Posting a picture of the pair on social media, Ali said “My Irish brotha who was one of the most valuable members of my training team when I was a fighting. Taught me so much and had me in elite shape, body and mind. I have to get to England to visit soon so his Jamaican wife Kerri can hook me up with a plate!”

The well-traveled Fitzpatrick is now based in Swindon where he runs a boxing in gym that produced Irish cruiserweight champion Luke Watkins and worked the corner of Derry’s Eamonn ‘King’ O’Kane.

Fitzpatrick began his career working with Freddie Roach in the 90s and has worked alongside Buddy McGrit. He worked with fighters such as Ali, Kid Diamond, and Virgil Hill, he also coached George Groves during his rivalry with Carl Froch.