Label-Breaker Colm Murphy closing in on British title shot

Colm Murphy is ready to launch a British title assault armed with a newfound confidence.

‘Posh Boy’ has fought his way to Irish prominence over the last year winning three domestic fights and collecting the BUI Celtic and Irish titles in the process.

The victories mean the Dee Walsh-trained super featherweight goes toward 2024 with new title ambitions.

Murphy, who is in a keep-busy bout against Joshua Ocampo at the Girdwood Community Hub on Saturday, wants the British title currently held by London’s Liam Dillon.

“Now I’m looking to push on,” Murphy told Boxing Tickets NI. “I’m in a good position the mandatory and the next in line are ranked below me on Boxrec, so I can really see myself fighting for a British title next year.

“You have to be careful not to push for something too quick, we are in a good position and now it’s about waiting for the right time to grasp it,” he adds.

“I’m ready to win it, I’m ready for that opportunity when it comes.”

To be a reigning Irish champion with a clear path to the Lonsdale belt is a position the recent college graduate never imagined he’d ever find himself in.

The popular Mark Dunlop-guided talent has often been told to brace himself for mediocrity and, as a result, is delighted to excel in his chosen field.

“Just to fight for a British title would be big. Back in the day, I would have never dreamed of fighting for a British title. I grew up having a label to be mediocre and achieving results that weren’t the best. Right now I’m beating that label and I really think I can help people push themselves beyond what the think they are capable of.”

Murphy points out that confidence has played a huge part in his recent success and claims he owes that self-belief to those around him.

“I lacked a lot of confidence when I was younger so to see people supporting me and bigging me up when I sometimes struggled… that’s really helped. I know people say you have to believe in yourself but that is something I’ve struggled with but when other people believe in me that builds my confidence up too.”