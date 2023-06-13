La Feile Padraig – McCrory to become festival headliner?

It could be a case of La Feile Padraig this Summer.

Padraig McCrory [16(9)-0] looks set to become just the third Irish fighter to top a Feile an Phobail fight card.

Both rumour and report have ‘The Hammer’ headlining a show later this summer.

Conlan Boxing have been exploring the idea for some time now and are in no doubt the Irish Boxing Awards Fighter of the Year is bill-topping ready.

Now with Michael Conlan set to take some time out before trading leather again an opportunity has opened up for the 34-year-old to step into the Belfast spotlight.

The Irish News report the Dee Walsh trained super middleweight will be star attraction when Conlan Boxing run a show in August.

Rumour suggests that card will be Feile aligned and McCrory will follow in the footsteps of Tommy McCarthy and Micheal Conlan by topping a bill during the Belfast festival with Sean McComb featuring prominently on the card.

It’s unsure whether the fight night will actually take place in the Falls Park in a scaled-back manner ala the big tent ‘Big Tommy’ fought in or if the card will take place elsewhere and just be linked to the festival. If the Conlan brothers Jamie and Michael can get a big-name opponent there is also the possibility of a big outdoor event.

McCrory has called for the winner of Jason Quigley and Edgar Berlanga’s June 24 match-up, but August would appear too soon for that fight.

The Belfast fighter has fought at the Feile before once winning the BUI Celtic title in dramatic fashion, stopping Stevie Collins in the last round before taking out Sergei Gorokhov in the park.