Kurt Walker reveals win fans Wembley plan

Kurt Walker [1(1)-0] is ready to impress a watching Wembley tomorrow night.

The Olympian goes into his fight at Wembley Stadium on the undercard of Tyson Fury’s WBC heavyweight title defence against Dillian Whyte with a win new fans plan.

The Top Rank prospect knows he will be afforded more attention than your average early fight pro despite being on early in the night and he plans to make the most of it.

“I’ll be on early but I don’t mind,” he tells Danny Flexen for Seconds Out. “I just want to be part of the show and to get the win. I want to show the people that do watch what I can do. People will know me that didn’t know me before, even if it’s just two people it’s alright.”

It’s typically practical and laid back from never flustered former amateur standout. However, that doesn’t mean to say he isn’t excited about the prospect of fighting outdoors at the famous venue on Saturday.

“I’m buzzing. What a stage to fight on in jut my second fight and this early in my career. I really can’t wait for it. It’s going to be class just to experience the whole environment,” he adds.

“It’s massive, see back home people can’t believe it, even journalists say they can’t believe I’m fighting at Wembley in my second pro fight. Plus my first fight was on the undercard of the undisputed [title fight between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall], so it’s been a massive few months for me. People are buzzing for it and it’s crazy.”

Being afforded the chance to build near if not directly under a massive spotlight is the reason the Conlan Boxing managed fighter signed with Top Rank, a promotional outfit known for its star-building capabilities.

“Going with Top Rank I was offered opportunities like this, I didn’t know they would come this quick but they have. That was the main thing that turned me over, the opportunities that were promised and they are being delivered. It’s only going to get better.”

The Canal BC graduate has teamed up with Conlan Boxing, meaning former amateur rival Michael Conlan is now his manager and as an active fighter his stablemate at Booths Boxing Gym.

Walker points out there was never any animosity between the pair and that he has always leaned on the Olympic medal winner for guidance.

“Mick was always Irish number in Ireland when he was amateur and we were mates. He was Ireland’s only male world champion at that time so I wasn’t even bothered because it couldn’t have been any better than that. I learnt a lot from him, especially in my younger days training with him. Now I have him as a manager it’s great and I train a lot with him in London too.”

Walker takes on Stefan Nicolae [3(1)-31(10)-2] in what should be the first fight on the card. The Belfast talented stopped Jaroslav Hriadelin the first round of his debut and will be hopeful the Romanian provides a bit more resistance.