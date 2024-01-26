Kurt Walker wants a dream fight with ‘The Nightmare’ and is crossing his fingers for a shot at Hopey Price.

The Olympian gets started early this year after being confirmed as a late addition to the Lewis Crocker topped card set for the Ulster Hall this Saturday.

If, as expected, he defeats the dangerous Darwing Martinez to successfully reach the 10-0 milestone he will set his sights on big fights.

A clash with Frank Warren’s British and Commonwealth featherweight champion Nathaniel Collins appeals – as does a meeting with undefeated Matchroom prospect Hopey Price.

“I’m just ready to go, big fights, any opportunity I can get. I have to take my opportunities now,” he said.

“I’m ready to go. I need to get through this fight on Saturday obviously, I’m not overlooking my opponent. I’m looking at the likes of Hopey Price and Nathaniel Collins, all them boys,” he adds before indicating Conlan Boxing have summer step-up plans for him.

“We have big plans, If I want those big fights in the summer it’s about learning too. I’m still learning. I’m trying to learn every fight. It’s just about small improvements every time for me.

Walker, who amazingly, as a Belfast fighter, makes his Ulster Hall debut on Saturday, believes he’s served his apprenticeships over a busy two years and is keen to experience meaningful action.

“I’ve got big plans for this year. I’m looking to have big fights. I’ve been pro for two years now. I had a long long amateur career where I did good things so I’m ready to go now, I don’t want to waste time.”