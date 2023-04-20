Kurt Walker Aiming High for Lowe

Kurt Walker [4(1)-0] says he would welcome a career-boosting fight with Isaac Lowe [22(6)-2(2)-3].

Jamie Conlan mentioned the former Commonwealth champion and European title challenger as a potential rival for the Olympian when speaking to Irish-boxing.com recently.

The English fighter has challenged for and won titles and has only lost to Luis Alberto Lopez, the world champion Michael Conlan looks to dethrone on May 27, and Nick Ball.

The 29-year-old also beat Marco McCullough in a Commonwealth title fight and drew with Ryan Walsh and Dennis Ceylan.

At first glance, it could look like a ‘run before you can walk’ fight for Walker – but, like his manager, the Tokyo Olympian believes it’s a fight he is ready for and a fight he’d win.

The Canal BC graduate also believes it’s a fight the stablemate of former Irish champion Tyson Fury would be interested in taking.

“I’d welcome that fight no problem,” the Top Rank fighter tells Irish-boxing.com. “I think it would be the perfect fight to get me recognised as a professional, especially in the UK.

“I think it’s more than Jamie getting my name out there by mentioning people who have a good name and record. These are the type of fights we want and, hopefully, someone sees it and accepts it.”

“I know for someone to take a fight with me at this stage of my career doesn’t make much sense as I’ve have nothing to offer at the moment. However, for someone like Lowe coming off two big losses, I think it would be the perfect fight. He could use it to redeem himself although it wouldn’t be a fight he would win.”

Before Lowe or anyone of that calibre, the Adam Booth-trained fighter has to overcome the brilliantly named Jonatas Rodrigo Gomes de Oliveira [4(4)-1] in Galway on Friday.

There isn’t too much known about the former Brazilian title challenger and he isn’t expected to cause someone of the talent of Walker too much trouble. However, the fact all his wins have come by knockout suggests there is reason for the Ulster fighter to be wary.

“I’m facing a hard-hitting Brazilian. I haven’t seen much of this guy but, out of his four wins, he has 4fourknockouts so I need to be on the ball. These guys bring the best out in me so I’m 100 percent ready for it. The prediction is the same as always. I go in to win and try look good doing it.

“I’m a boxer not a brawler something I’ve defo learned in my first year as a pro. I believe I can outbox anyone in the world but when the time comes when I have to fight I’ll be more than ready.”

Opponent aside, there is a step up in rounds for Walker. The former amateur standout is down to fight over eight rounds for the first time on the Kieran Molloy topped bill at the Salthill Leisure Centre.

“I think it’s just natural progression,” he comments. “I’ve been moved brilliantly with the fights I’ve had, I’ve had a few tough guys for it being my first year as a pro, so I’m looking to keep that going whilst moving up the rounds.”

Walker populates the undercard of his fellow Top Rank and Conlan Boxing and points out there are similar early days headline act plans for him.

“It’s definitely in my plans this year. We were talking about it for March but then the opportunity came for Kieran in April, so I think we can get one done this year. I’d be buzzing for it.”