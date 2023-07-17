Krsitina O’Hara McCafferty hits out at ‘Disrespectful’ Flasher for ‘Destroying the Hard Work’ of Female Fight Legends

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty says Daniella Hemsley threatened to undo some of the amazing work trailblazers the likes of Katie Taylor and Dierdre Gogarthy have done for women’s boxing in Dublin on Saturday night.

The London Only Fans star shocked DAZN viewers and the 3Arena crowd when she flashed her chest at the Kingpyn High Stakes semi-finals fight night.

The 22-year-old defeated Pole Aleksandra Danielka in the Arena-hosted exhibition much to her delight and let her excitement get the better of her, lifting up her top in celebration.

Hemsley apologized for the X-rated moment in her post-fight interview, but speaking to online outlets after said she had ‘no regrets’.

The move has been criticised across the boxing community and by the women of the sport in particular. One such female fighter who hit out was O’Hara McCafferty.

The talented Belfast fighter says the antics take away from the ‘respect’ fighters like her and those who went before have fought so hard to earn.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner, who has three pro wins on her slate, says it was ‘disrespectful to the queens of boxing’ who made it possible for women to fight.

The incident raised a wider debate on influencer boxing and it’s role within the sport. There were concerns with regard to the matchmaking at the Dublin event and the possibility of someone getting seriously hurt. Others expressed worry such an event would detract from genuine fighters who dedicate their lives to achieve in the sport.