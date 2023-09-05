Kristina O’Hara McCafferty’s promise that secured her a Frank Warren contract

Kristina O’Hara McCafferty says Frank Warren bought her multi-weight world champion dream and is confident the veteran promoter can help her cash in on her talent.

The excitement around the Belfast minimumweight prospect has been increasing incrementally since she turned over in 2021.

However, so too has fan frustration, as the St John Bosco graduate hasn’t been as active as fight followers would like.

After seeing what the Belfast fighter was capable of, many began to predict that a stellar career awaits, yet concerns with regard to whether or not she had the kind of promotional backing that would allow her to fulfill the obvious potential.

That viewpoint has altered somewhat after she teamed up with Warren – and the fighter herself now sees a pathway to potentially historic success.

O’Hara McCafferty is grateful for the start Susannah Schofield gave her but believes her migration to the TNT-aligned Queensberry will help her achieve her goals.

“I am absolutely delighted and it is something I have been working towards my whole life,” said the 2018 Commonwealth Games silver medallist on teaming up with the veteran fight maker. “I always knew, somewhere along the line, if I was patient and persistent that I would eventually break through.

“I have to be thankful as well to the people around me, like Susannah Schofield – my last promoter – who gave me the three fights to get my name out there a bit.

“It is overwhelming, I am just over the moon.

“It was two weeks ago when we made the trip over, with my husband and coach Gerard McCafferty, to sit down with Frank and talk possibilities. I told him I am destined to become a multi-weight world champion and I think he can help me get there.

“Frank is an out-and-out boxing man and he always has been, so he gets it.

Revealing the battle plan set out by her new promoter, the Commonwealth Games medal winner said: “at the minute we are just looking to get the news out and hopefully soon to follow will be some fight news. I know he is going to try and keep me as active as possible and we are going to move towards titles as quickly as we can.

“Especially with my weight, which is 47.7kg, there is a good bit of opposition out there. That being said, we want to get a couple of fights in first and then start going for titles.

“There is no time to waste, I want to get there and I want to get to work as soon as possible.”