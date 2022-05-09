Kristina O’Hara McCafferty wants to make history at Croke Park

The home of the All Ireland would be the ideal place for the first ever Women’s Irish title fight claims Kristina O’Hara McCafferty.

The Belfast prospect is Irish title keen and has let it be know she wants to fight for the green strap once she gets one more win under her belt.

The Commonwealth Games medal winner called out Kate Radomska, who won over six rounds for a third time in Scotland on Saturday, pre and post her second pro win in Sheffield on Friday week gone.

Speaking to the Irish News a few days after having her hand raised and not too long after Katie Taylor won ‘the biggest female fight of all time’ in sensational fashion, O’Hara McCafferty suggested the title fight would be ideal for the underacard of trailblazer’s rumoured homecoming.

Although it has become less and less likely by the day there is talk of undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor’s rematch with Amanda Serrano could take place in Croke Park.

If that does turn out to be the case the John Bosco’s graduate has suggested a fight she believes fits the bill.

“She really pulled it out of the bag,” said the Unified Promotions prospect of Taylor’s win.

“I thought she was gone in the fifth round but I think she definitely won the fight. She is unbelievable, it was absolutely huge for women’s boxing. To sell out Madison Square Garden… Two females headlining the bill! Unreal and she has paved the trail for myself and the whole female boxing clan.

“It’s unbelievable what she has done and what she will continue to do. She mentioned in one of her interviews after the fight that she would be hoping to go to Croke Park and have 80-90,000 people there. That would be some chance if I could get on the undercard of that and fight for the Irish title.

The 26-year-old wants to move up to six rounds next and is hoping to put in a better performance when she returns to the ring.

O’Hara McCafferty revealed she was ill for a period during fight week and it left her somehwat below par.

“I was a bit fatigued, but I got the job done,” she said.

“Next time I’ll be fresher and better again. My debut was a bit overwhelming, it was the first time in the ring in four years so there was a lot of pressure there. I used the first round to gauge the fight and I didn’t really do anything different but I think I was a lot more relaxed, I didn’t stress myself out too much – I just got in there and did what comes natural to me.”