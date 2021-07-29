Kristina McCafferty turns pro – Belfast fly set for Female Fight League

Belfast battler Kristina McCafferty is now a professional fighter.

The former amateur standout and Tokyo hopeful has put pen to paper on a professional deal, leaving the headguard behind.

The Commonwealth Games silver medalist has agreed terms with United Promotions. Indeed, the fighter who also won EU Youth gold and European Youth silver in the amateurs, is the English outfit’s first-ever signing.

It appears the Susannah Schofield run promotional outfit will be promoting female boxers only and have some interesting plans.

It’s been reported that the new to scene fight makers have eight TV dates organized on a platform accessible on Sky and will start running shows as soon as this Autumn.

There has also been talk of a Female Fight League, which the St John Bosco graduate would compete in. Irish-boxing.com understands Scoffield and her team have been hunting down the Belfast flyweights signature for some time and she will be a leading light in the soon-to-be-added-to stable.

Not long after the announcement concerns were raised with regard to Schofield’s previous association to the BIBA – a governing body the BBBofC or BUI don’t work with – and whether that was the licensing route Belfast’s latest fly and Irish boxing’s latest female pro was taking.

However, Irish-boxing.com can confirm the 24-year-old is in the process of acquiring a Boxing Union Of Ireland license, meaning she can work her way toward Irish and British titles and fight on BBBofC and BUI sanctioned cards.

McCafferty entered 2021 on an Olympic mission having put a turbulent time behind her.

The 24-year-old seemed to have been handed a lifeline with Toyko 2020 pushed back a year. McCafferty had been under suspension from boxing which had been lifted and she had set about returning to the ring.

The Belfast fighter instantly set her sights on Olympic qualification, planned to win the National Elite Championships, a tournament her suspension prevented her from entering in 2019, to secure the 51kg spot on the Irish team for the World Olympic qualifiers.

However, the World route to Tokyo was canceled and gatecrashing the party was no longer an option.

Now with the Games in full flow, McCafferty has confirmed the next time she enters the ring it will be as a professional fighter.