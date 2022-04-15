KO1 – Pierce O’Leary scores ANOTHER stunning stoppage

Pierce O’Leary gave yet another statement performance tonight and served, yet again, a reminder that he is one of the hottest prospects in Irish boxing.

The Dublin light welter was in action in London where he scored a sensational first-round knockout win over Nathan Augustin.

The 22-year-old Sherriff Street starlet scythed the Frenchman down in double-quick time on the latest YouTube-streamed MTK Global card at York Hall in Bethnal Green.

O’Leary came to the ring following a strong 2021 which he rounded off with a seventh-round stoppage of Siar Ozgul. Remaining at eight round level, the Dubliner noted in the build-up that offers had been made to notable names but, until fight week, the away corner remained unpopulated.

In the end, it was Augustine who stepped into the breach. The Normandy native had boxed on the competitive French small hall scene, trading wins with similar-level fighters, and looked to be a solid if unspectacular foe for O’Leary.

Alas, Augustin found himself stopped for the first time in his career as he was caught by a perfect chopping counter left. Having had his legs stiffened by another counter moments before, Augustin was sent tumbling down in stages and, while he rose to one knee, the referee counted him out.

The latest knockout win sees O’Leary improve to 9(5)-0 while the shell-shocked Augustin slips to 4(2)-4(1)-1.

Still so young, what happens next with O’Leary will be interesting. Already training for and competing in eight rounders against decent opposition, ten-round fights would appear to be next on the agenda. Whether these fights go ten rounds is an entirely different question.

Another Dubliner, Paul Ryan, got the action underway this evening, opening the card versus tough Hungarian Gabor Gorbics.

The Kilbarrack light middleweight had coach Pete Taylor in the corner on a flying visit from Manchester where Tommy McCarthy rematches Chris Billam Smith tomorrow – and it was almost an even shorter trip.

Ryan forced Gorbics to one knee in the first round following his customary quick start but the Magyar veteran was able to see out the stanza.

The Bay City prospect’s previous two fights had finished in the first but Gorbics, who had gone the distance with Spike O’Sullivan and Aaron McKenna, was not for moving.

Indeed, after follow-up assaults in the second and third, Ryan settled into a rhythm as he moved into uncharted territory as a pro. The Dubliner remained in control in the second half, winning every second to round out a 60-53 victory on the referee’s card.

The result sees Ryan improve his perfect professional record to 4(2)-0 while Gorbics goes now to 26(16)-26(7)-2.