KO Queen – Coach raves about Shauna O’Keefe’s ‘unbelievable’ power

Shauna O’Keefe could bulldoze her way to a world title predicts coach Kevin Mitchell.

The former world title champion and famed West Ham United fan says the Clonmel BC graduate will live up to her ‘Hammer’ ring monkier and be a knockout pro success.

The Matchroom Gym coach, who will coach and co manage O’Keefe alongside Robbie Flynn, believes the reigning Irish Elite Champion at 63kgs has the talent to win world titles and points out she has the power to blaze and explosive trail to the top.

The former British and Commonwealth title holder inadvertently confirmed the knockout sparring stories are true and said O’Keefe will bring a different level of power to the women’s game.

“I expect really big things from her. She is really special and I personally believe she could easily be a world champion,” Mitchell told IFL TV.

“It’s mad to say that because she is a novice in the pro game but I work with a lot of good fighters, Felix Cash, Ricky Burns , John Ryders, and the like and I know what talent is when I have it my hands and she has it.”

Rumour suggests the Tipp fighting has been knocking over sparring partners in London and it certainly seems Mitchell has seen some destructive action to get excited about.

Waxing lyrical about her power he added: “She is exceptional and you watch the punching power she has! She is the first girl I’ve seen taking girls out in sparring. I’ve never really seen that. She spars very tough and very strong and the punching power she possesses is unbelievable. She is explosive, anyone she hits in the weight division she will take out. I think she has a bright future. People should definitely watch out for her,” he adds before revealing success isn’t a given.

“She is very talented and very strong. With the right work and the right graft she could be alright. It’s just about structuring it all properly, slowing her down a little bit and correcting her shots.”