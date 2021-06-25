KO of The Year? Big Bang Pierce O’Leary bangs out dangerous Marsalek

‘Big Bang’ Pierce O’Leary banged out a banger to register a statement win in Bolton tonight.

The young wleterweight took out Jan Marsalek via a showreel knockout to register the best win of his career in sensational fashion.

The Al Smith trained fighter walked the dangerous Cezch puncher onto a massive left hook in the tail end of the second to claim a step-up victory – and all but guarantee himself the 2021 Irish Knockout of the Year award.

The London-based Dub took on a dangerous puncher with a taste for KO upset wins on an MTK Fight Night in Bolton and gave him a taste of his own medicine.

Marsalek is known for having some pop having dropped Kelvin Davis, brother of top prospect Keshawne, in the final round of their bout on the Canelo vs. Billy Joe Saunders undercard last month, whilst also holding away corner wins over Fatih Duebues and Christian Schembri.

In fact, he has seven knockouts from eight career victories and had previously proven he carries fight-ending one-punch power from the first first to the last bell.

Such is the Cezch fighter’s rep and threat that rumour suggest those just outside O’Leary’s inner circle were nervous as the fight approached.

It turns out they had nothing to worry about as the Inner City Dub that carried the real power and threat into the fight.

The former Docklands BC fighter started calm and although he did take some right hands in the first round he looked comfortable and in charge.

O’Leary looked at home in the pocket in the second and it was clear he was beginning to hurt just his seventh career foe. With 30 seconds of the round remaining, Marsalek did attempt an attack and was made to pay badly for it.

The 21-year-old caught him with a left hook that sent him flat on his face, the kind of knockout that forced the referee to call it off even before Marsalek’s face meet the canvas.