KO-LOMBIA: Daniel O’Sullivan aims to stop dangerman

Learning on the job light middleweight Daniel O’Sullivan [2-0] wants to leave his first exam early!

The Dublin prospect with Irish boxing’s most unique backstory fights for the third time as pro on ‘The Return’ card at the National Stadium on Saturday night.

‘Daniel San’ moves off the traditional journeyman path for the first time on the Jason Quigley-topped bill as he faces a Colombian with a solid record.

There is not much known about Ruben Angulo [8(4)-3(2)-2]. While he has been stopped early in recent fights, he has some seemingly credible results in Colombia and could prove dangerous for O’Sullivan.

The Celtic Warrior Gym fighter is expecting a ‘big’ test and looking forward to facing a fighter that will come looking for the win.

The 27-year-old, who is a regular seconds and a trainer in his own right, believes a game foe will bring out the best in him, and if he produces his best he is hopeful of a first stoppage win.

“This is my first big test as it’s a South American with a winning record so I know he is going to be coming for the win and I believe that will bring out the best in me,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“My first two fights were against good journeymen who are there to give you the rounds, so it’s hard to look good against them. This time my game will be upped,” he adds before admitting he’d like to get the job done inside the distance.

“I’d love to get my first stoppage victory in this one but also show my skills a little more as this will be a much more competitive fight than my previous two. I think I’ll be able to show a lot more of what I can do and be more entertaining.”

Saturday will be the second time the pro novice will compete over six rounds, a distance he much prefers to four, although eight and 10 appeal more and mean titles are close.

“After my first fight, I didn’t want to do any more four rounders. I feel the longer rounds suit me. I’m happy with the six but look I’m looking forward to pushing on to 8/10 rounders soon enough and hopefully can be for a Celtic title,” he continues before revealing what he has been working on stuff to help him secure the KO.

“Just setting up shots better rather than looking for one big shot or throwing lots of arm punches,” he responds when asked if there was anything specific he was working on in camp.

“I feel this time I’m sitting on my shots better than before and thinking a lot more.”