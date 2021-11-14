KO Legacy victory for Mike Perez

Mike Perez made it back-to-back knock-out wins with a stoppage in Germany last night.

‘The Rebel’ accounted for Argentine, Jose Gregorio Ulrich on the top of a Legacy Fight Night in Dusseldorf, Germany.

Perez dominated from start to inside the distance finish, the ref eventually taking out the South American midway through the sixth.

The win was the 36-year-old’s second in three months after he returned from almost three years out with a win in Dubai earlier in the year.

Speaking before the win Perez, ranked #12 by the WBA, said if kept active he’d win a world title and revealed he remains focused on reaching the very top.

“The goal has never changed, It will always be the same. Keep working and stay busy. I know If they can keep me busy I will become a world champion.”

The former heavyweight contender turned cruiserweight world title hopeful ended a long sabbatical from the ring just three months ago, defeating Tony Salam to claim the WBA Inter-Continental cruiserweight strap. It was a welcome return to action for the Cuban who had previously spent nearly three years inactive.

“It was quite a mix of emotions to come back after such a long time out of the ring. I was so ready to fight after so long without a fight and I was so grateful to Legacy for getting me the opportunity to come back,” he added.

Saturday’s win saw Perez improve to 25-3-1 while his opponent Ulrich drops to 17-5-0.

Cork teen Steven Cairns also won on the card registereing a first round stoppage but unfortunetly Vladimir Belujsky’s proposed fight was called off as late as yesterday morning.