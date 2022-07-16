KO KING Pierce O’Leary Delivers on BIG BANG Promise

Pierce O’Leary delivered on his ‘Big Bang’ promise in London tonight.

The 22-year-old proved he has a style made for the cameras with a sensational stoppage finish on his TV debut.

The Dubliner made a brilliant first impression on his Queensberry and BT Sports debut, stopping tough Nicugarian Robin Zamora in style.

The reigning Irish Boxing Awards Knockout of the Year winner took out the Spain based fighter in the second round of a fight scheduled for eight.

‘Big Bang’ walked the away corner fighter onto a beautifully timed short right hand and turned out his lights. To his credit Zamora’s legs stayed strong and he didn’t visit the canvas instantly ,but he was gone on his feet and the referee was right to step in and save him from taking more serious punishment.

Statement. Made.



Robin Zamora is at sixes and sevens after Pierce O'Leary catches with him a BRUTAL right hand 🤢#FightNightLive pic.twitter.com/wliedHyZWT — Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) July 16, 2022

The stoppage win was the London-trained fighter’s fourth on the bounce but one, considering the platform he appeared on, that should really help his career progress.

It’s a victory he predicted and one that he suggested would help inject real momentum into his career.

Speaking before the fight he said: “Expect a Big Bang. A Big Bang is coming. I can’t see the fight going the distance, I’m going for the KO, that’s what I’m made for. I’m looking to go out and put on an incredible performance, a clinical performance. Go out and smash it and just keep on rolling and getting momentum going.”

Such an eye-catching win should leave the wider fan watching out for the Inner City Dub’s return and the manner of the victory is further proof he should return against step-up opposition.

The win sees O’Leary improve to 10-0 with six knockouts while Zamora now owns a slate of 17-15 having now been stopped seven times.