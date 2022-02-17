KO Kate – ‘Spiteful’ Radomska Targets Fan Friendly Stoppage Win

A more spiteful Kate Radomska [1-0] wants to deliver a knockout victory for the fans in Scotland this Friday night.

The Waterford flyweight takes on the experienced and extremely durable Claudia Ferenczi [20(10)-87(4)-8] on a Fight Zone broadcast Sam Kynoch promoted fight night.

It’s not as challenging a fight as her debut, a baptism of fire of sorts but a first fight she emerged from with serious credit from.

The St Paul’s graduate managed to impress against seasoned and game opposition in former European minimumweight title challenger Judit Hachbold. The Slovak who she faces this weekend hasn’t fought at as high a level but does provide her with the chance make a mini statement.

117 fight veteran Ferenczi has only been stopped 4 times in 84 defeats and has been finished inside the distance since 2016. If Radomska can end that durable streak it would make people sit up and take note.

It’s something the ambitious Polish-born fighter is targeting and has been working toward in her first full pro camp.

“To be fair I only had 10 days of professional-level training before my debut so the game plan was just to go out and get the job done,” she told Irish-boxing.com

“This time I’ve been at my gym in Essex since the first week in January working hard with Will Jones and the rest of the stable at Edge Performance Institute. He’s brought me to another level. I’m hitting with real power and spite now so fingers crossed the fans will get to see a KO,” she adds before revealing how happy she is to be out so early in 2022.

“I can’t wait to get back to work. I’m excited to fight at Trump Turnberry and I’m delighted to be out so soon in 2022.”

Speaking about her debut and the challenge that awaits on a FightZone broadcast card she said: “Judith was a very game fighter and twice EBU challenger who came to win and my next opponent will be no different. Claudia Ferenczi has over 100 pro bouts, so is a very experienced fighter,” she adds before reflecting further on a debut that saw her nominated for Irish Debut of the Year.

“My debut was an incredible night and the best feeling ever making my debut ringwalk. The performance itself was tidy, I stuck to the game plan set out by my trainers and got the job done against a very awkward opponent.”