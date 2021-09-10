KO Coventry win for Brett McGinty

Brett McGinty (3(1)-0) captured his first stoppage in a professional ring this evening when he stopped Teodor Nikolov (5(1)-41(9) in Coventry.

The Donegal Middleweight made his pro debut in late 2020 and has now fought twice In 2021. Trained by legendary British fighter Ricky ‘Hitman’ Hatton, McGinty was keen to make a statement on the card featuring knockout specialists Stevie McKenna and Golden Boy prospect Aaron McKenna, and on an event promoted by Hennesey sports and thus shown on Channel 5.

McGinty hurt his Bulgarian opponent to the body early in the fight and ultimately took advantage of his foes sore ribs in the third.

CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING SKYDOME ARENA, COVENTRY PIC;LAWRENCE LUSTIG MIDDLEWEIGHT CONTEST BRETT McGINTY v THEODOR NIKOLOV

The Sheer Sports managed fighter ending proceedings with 17 seconds of the penultimate stanza remaining.

The win see’s McGinty improve to 3-0 and he hopes to have two more wins before 2021 is done, speaking to Ali Drew yesterday he said “the plan is to be out twice more this year after tonight.” giving November 13th and December 11th as provisional dates for his fourth and fifth pro fights respectively, “provided everything goes well tomorrow night and no hiccups the aim is to be 5-0 come Christmas and if I do that this will have been a really positive year all things considered with the pandemic and that will be a brilliant first year for me so hopefully a big win tomorrow night and then two more wins before the end of the year.”

Brett McGinty