KO Confidence Boost – Learning Liam Walsh DRAWS line in the sand

Liam Walsh is over his mini speed bump, brimming with confidence and ready to get motoring.

The young Kerry prospect returns to the ring in Letterkenny tomorrow night where he faces David Tancos on the ‘Rumble in the Hills’ card.

The 20-year-old, who had two potentially discouraging draws back to back in 2022, comes into the fight on the back of consecutive knockout wins and with his self-belief restored as a result.

“I can’t wait to get back in the ring. It’s been a long 8 months since my last outing, which is a bit of a different year compared to last,” he tells Irish-boxing.com.

“I enjoyed my last two fights, I got two good stoppages and two decent performances, not my best but not my worst. I enjoyed the stoppages more, as the saying goes ‘We don’t get paid for overtime.’ So I was happy to get them out of there before the final bell.

“The plan was to build my confidence back up and get the wins rolling again.”

‘The Kingdom Warrior’ admits the draws hurt badly at the time but is beginning to look back at them in a more positive light. The younger of the two Kerry boxing brothers now views them as valuable lessons. As his coach, Tony Davitt argued at the time, he didn’t lose his 0 and he gained immeasurable experience.

“I didn’t enjoy the draws but I’ve definitely learnt a lot from them,” he adds.

“Yes 100%. At the start it did hurt I can say that, but you can’t win all the time. I got straight back in the gym and worked on things I was doing wrong. I am twice the fighter now than I was last year. Remember I’m still only 20 years old! I’m learning everyday and I love it.”

Little is known of Walsh’s opponent, Tancos, but he comes to Ireland with an unbeaten record and the last Czech fighter to do that gave debutant Oisin Treacy a debut and a half at the Red Cow.

“We have a step up taking on an undefeated opponent who looks to be strong,”: comments Walsh.

“I predict a win from me and would like another stoppage but like I always say, I’ll take any sort of a win. Once it’s my hand raised at the end of the night I’m happy.”